News / World

Death toll in Moscow terror attack rises to 140

Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0
The death toll from Friday's terrorist attack has risen to 140 after gunmen stormed a concert hall in suburban Moscow.
Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0
Death toll in Moscow terror attack rises to 140
Reuters

A man holds flowers to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, in front of the Russian Embassy in Rome, Italy, March 23.

The death toll from Friday's terrorist attack has risen to 140 after gunmen stormed a concert hall in suburban Moscow, according to local authorities.

One of the injured people from the attack died Wednesday, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, bringing the total number of deaths to 140.

Earlier on Monday, Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, said the deaths from the attack had risen to 139.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     