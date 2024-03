The death toll from the terrorist attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall has risen to 144, and the injuries amount to 551.

Reuters

As of 6am Saturday, the dead included five children while 10 other children were injured, said the Department of Emergency Situations of the Moscow Region on its website.

On March 22, gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the northwest of Moscow and set fire to the building.