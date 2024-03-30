Hostage situation in Dutch town over, one suspect arrested

A hostage situation in the central Dutch town of Ede on Saturday ended after four hostages were freed and a suspect was arrested, according to the Police.

Reuters

A hostage situation in the central Dutch town of Ede on Saturday ended after four hostages were freed and a suspect was arrested, according to the Police.

Ede's Mayor Rene Verhulst told a press conference that the victims were physically unharmed, but "still completely distraught."

The police said the suspect had previously been convicted of threatening behavior in 2023. The police have started investigating for his motive, but have so far excluded a terrorist motive.

The incident began early Saturday morning at Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar in the area. By around 11am local time, three hostages had been released from the bar. About one hour later, the fourth hostage was released shortly before the suspect was arrested.

The hostages were employees of the cafe.

Following the incident, heavily armed police were present in the center of Ede, together with the Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service. Snipers were also spotted on the roofs and streets of Ede. During the stand-off, police officers negotiated with the hostage taker who had a backpack with him and several knives, according to the police.

Part of the city was still cordoned off and shops remained closed. About 150 homes around the area were evacuated as a precaution and the evacuees were housed in the town hall.