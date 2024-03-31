Russia to start spring 2024 conscription on April 1

Russia is to commence its spring 2024 conscription campaign on April 1, aiming to enlist 150,000 individuals into military service across the country.

Russia is to commence its spring 2024 conscription campaign on April 1, aiming to enlist 150,000 individuals into military service across the country.

According to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin Sunday, the spring conscription, scheduled from April 1 to July 15, will seek to draft Russian citizens aged 18-30 who are not currently in the reserves and meet the eligibility criteria for service.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia announced on Friday that the term of service for conscripts this spring, as per tradition, is 12 months.

Russia conducts conscription twice a year, in spring and autumn. The autumn 2023 draft saw the enlistment of 130,000 people.