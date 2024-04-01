News / World

Palestinian new government sworn in

The Palestinian new government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa took the oath of office in the West Bank on Sunday.
Reuters

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa (right) shakes hands with President Mahmoud Abbas, as they attend a swearing-in ceremony with the newly formed Cabinet in Ramallah, West Bank, on March 31, 2024.

The Palestinian new government headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa took the oath of office in the West Bank on Sunday.

The new government consists of 23 ministerial portfolios, including at least six ministers from the Gaza Strip, and Prime Minister Mustafa also serves as the foreign minister.

On March 14, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tasked Mustafa, the head of the Palestine Investment Fund and a longtime economic adviser to Abbas, to form the 19th government, according to the official news agency WAFA.

His appointment came after the former government resigned in light of challenging circumstances amid the developments in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as well as mounting pressure on Abbas to reform the Palestinian Authority and establish a political framework capable of governing a future Palestinian state in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict.

