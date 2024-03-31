News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,782: ministry

  21:44 UTC+8, 2024-03-31
The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,782.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 77 Palestinians and wounded 108 others, the ministry added in a press statement.

This brings the total death toll to 32,782 and injuries to 75,298 since the current Israel-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Israeli media outlets reported that fighting is continuing in the Shifa Complex area in Gaza City, noting that army forces are waging battles while avoiding harming civilians, patients, and medical staff.

It added that Air Force planes attacked several buildings in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City to foil anti-tank missiles and sniper attempts against Israeli army forces.

It explained that dozens of militants were killed during the past 24 hours throughout the Gaza Strip, and the Air Force attacked about 80 targets, including military buildings and other military infrastructure.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

