Ferry catches fire in southern Thailand, all passengers rescued

Nearly 100 people on board were all safely rescued after a night ferry caught fire in southern Thailand on Thursday, local media reported.

According to public broadcaster Thai PBS, the fire broke out at around 6:40am local time, about two nautical miles off the popular tourist island of Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand. The sleeper boat, carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members, was en route from Surat Thani province to the island.

Nearby boats were dispatched to assist the passengers and crew, and all the people on board were brought to safety, Marine Department Director General Kritpetch Chaichuay told Thai PBS.

The blaze, which started in the engine room, was later brought under control, and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the official added.

