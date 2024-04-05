Governor of Russia's Murmansk region in serious condition after being stabbed in stomach

Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis is in a serious condition and is being operated on in the intensive care unit.

Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis is in a serious condition and is being operated on in the intensive care unit, said Yuri Shiryaev, chief doctor of the Apatity-Kirov Hospital, on Friday.

The 45-year-old Chibis was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting in the town of Apatity Thursday evening. The attacker, identified as Alexander Bydanov, was detained by security guards on the spot.

Investigation is underway to determine the causes and motives.