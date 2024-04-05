News / World

Alaska Airlines says Boeing paid 160 mln USD for 737 Max 9 grounding

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0
Boeing has paid Alaska Airlines 160 million US dollars in compensation in the first quarter for the grounding of the 737 Max 9, according to the airline.
Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-05       0

Boeing has paid Alaska Airlines 160 million US dollars in compensation in the first quarter for the grounding of the 737 Max 9, according to the airline.

Alaska Airlines said Thursday that its first-quarter "results were significantly impacted by Flight 1282 in January and the Boeing 737-9 MAX grounding which extended into February."

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the jets after a door plug blew out of a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 flight operated by Alaska Airlines on Jan. 5.

The airline said it expects additional compensation beyond the first quarter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     