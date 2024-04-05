Alaska Airlines says Boeing paid 160 mln USD for 737 Max 9 grounding

Boeing has paid Alaska Airlines 160 million US dollars in compensation in the first quarter for the grounding of the 737 Max 9, according to the airline.

Boeing has paid Alaska Airlines 160 million US dollars in compensation in the first quarter for the grounding of the 737 Max 9, according to the airline.

Alaska Airlines said Thursday that its first-quarter "results were significantly impacted by Flight 1282 in January and the Boeing 737-9 MAX grounding which extended into February."

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the jets after a door plug blew out of a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 flight operated by Alaska Airlines on Jan. 5.

The airline said it expects additional compensation beyond the first quarter.