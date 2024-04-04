News / World

Unions pause strikes in Finland to negotiate with gov't

Finnish trade unions announced on Thursday that it will temporarily suspend union strikes which have been ongoing for four weeks.
A man wearing a red vest of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions takes part in the Stop Now! demonstration against Finland's government's labor market policies at Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland, February 1.

Finnish trade unions announced on Thursday that it will temporarily suspend union strikes which have been ongoing for four weeks.

Jarkko Eloranta, chairman of the Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions, said at a press conference that the strikes would be paused in order to allow for negotiations with the government.

Finland's government has refused to enter talks with the unions while the walkouts are in progress. However, Eloranta underlined that the strikes, which will be put on hold from next Monday onwards, will nevertheless resume if negotiations are unsuccessful.

The strikes were called by unions to express their opposition to plans by the current coalition to reduce several social security services, and restrict the right to organize industrial action.

Since late November, the unions have staged several strikes. During the latest, they have closed freight ports, most freight railroads, and several large industrial plants.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo reiterated the government's commitment to implementing reforms in order to strengthen the economy.

