Hamas delegation to visit Cairo for Gaza truce talks
19:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-06 0
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced in a statement on Saturday that a delegation of its leaders would travel to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sunday for talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
