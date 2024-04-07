News / World

Slovakia's Pellegrini wins presidential election: preliminary results

Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0
Slovakia's incumbent speaker of the National Council Peter Pellegrini won the country's second round of the presidential election held on Saturday.
Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0
Slovakia's Pellegrini wins presidential election: preliminary results
Reuters

Slovakia's presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini speaks at his headquarters on the day the results of the country's presidential election are announced in Bratislava, Slovakia, on April 7, 2024.

Slovakia's incumbent speaker of the National Council Peter Pellegrini won the country's second round of the presidential election held on Saturday, according to preliminary results published by Slovakia's Statistical Office.

Results from 99.47 percent of votes showed that Pellegrini had 53.38 percent, and former foreign minister Ivan Korcok, 46.61 percent.

Pellegrini, 48, served as Slovakia's prime minister from 2018 to 2020. Korcok served as the country's foreign minister from 2020 to 2022.

In the first round on March 23, which included nine candidates, Korcok received 42.51 percent of the vote, followed by Pellegrini's 37.02 percent.

The president of Slovakia is chosen in a direct election. Incumbent President Zuzana Caputova, whose 5-year term expires on June 15 this year, did not seek re-election.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     