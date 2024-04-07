News / World

Nicaragua severs diplomatic relations with Ecuador after assault on Mexican embassy

Nicaragua on Saturday severed "all diplomatic relations" with Ecuador, following the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito by Ecuadorian police to apprehend former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who took refuge in the embassy last December.

In a statement, the Nicaraguan government expressed its "absolute rejection" and condemnation of the action by the Ecuadorian government, which it described as a "flagrant violation of international law" by forces that should protect the order and security of Ecuadorian citizens and their lives.

Nicaragua withdrew its ambassador from Quito in 2020. With this statement on what happened on Friday night at the Mexican embassy in the Ecuadorian capital, it formalized "the rupture of all diplomatic relations."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
