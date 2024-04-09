﻿
Sri Lanka to establish diplomatic ties with Chad

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approved to establish diplomatic relations with Chad as part of its move to enhance ties with the African region.
Sri Lanka's Cabinet approved to establish diplomatic relations with Chad as part of its move to enhance ties with the African region, a statement from the government's information department said on Tuesday.

The department said the proposal was presented by Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Sri Lanka has established diplomatic relations with 46 countries on the African continent. The government of Chad has also expressed its desire to establish diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka. As a multilateral partner, Chad has supported Sri Lanka in the United Nations and other multilateral conferences, the department said.

