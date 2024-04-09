﻿
News / World

New York judge rejects Trump's request to delay hush money trial

Xinhua
  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
New York Court rejected Donald Trump's emergency request to delay a criminal trial on his hush money payments to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Xinhua
  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0

A judge from the New York Court of Appeals on Monday rejected former US President Donald Trump's emergency request to delay a criminal trial on his hush money payments to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to media reports.

Associate Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez from an appellate court in Manhattan denied Trump's bid to delay the criminal trial scheduled for April 15 following a hearing.

Trump's legal team asked the judge to postpone the trial indefinitely as efforts are made to change the venue of the trial.

Seen as the first of this kind facing an ex-US president, the criminal trial against Trump regarding election interference would begin on April 15 with jury selection, another New York judge, Juan Merchan said earlier.

Judge Merchan continued to proceed with the preparatory work and sent a letter to Senior Trial Counsel Joshua Steinglass from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Todd Blanch, a former federal prosecutor and Trump's lead counsel in the case on Monday regarding issues on jury selection.

Arraigned in the case in early April 2023, Trump faces charges that he falsified business records during the 2016 presidential campaign to make "hush-money" payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and keep her quiet about an alleged past sexual encounter with Trump.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     