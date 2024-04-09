Irish parliament confirms Simon Harris as new PM

Simon Harris was formally appointed as Ireland's prime minister by parliament Tuesday.

Reuters

Simon Harris was formally appointed as Ireland's prime minister by parliament Tuesday, replacing Leo Varadkar who unexpectedly announced his resignation last month citing "both personal and political" reasons.

Harris, 37, became Ireland's youngest prime minister, or Taoiseach. The Fine Gael party leader will lead a coalition government in Dublin along with Fianna Fail and the Green Party.