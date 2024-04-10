﻿
News / World

Parents of Michigan high school shooter sentenced 10-15 years in prison

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-10       0
The parents of a mass shooter at the Oxford High School shooting in US state of Michigan were sentenced on Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-10       0
Parents of Michigan high school shooter sentenced 10-15 years in prison
Reuters

Jennifer Crumbley glances at her husband James Crumbley during their sentencing hearing in an Oakland County courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan, US, on April 9, 2024.

The parents of a mass shooter at the Oxford High School shooting in US state of Michigan were sentenced on Tuesday to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter during a sentencing hearing in a Michigan courtroom.

This is the first time in the United States that parents have been charged and convicted in their child's mass shooting at a school.

Ethan Crumbley, then 15 years old, opened fire inside his school, the Oxford High School, on November 30, 2021, killing four students and injuring seven others. His parents were arrested after days of chase by the police.

Separate juries in Oakland County convicted Jennifer and James Crumbley in February and March, respectively, of four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for deaths of four students killed by their son in November 2021. Ethan, now 17, pleaded guilty as an adult to the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit and has been sentenced to life in prison.

Before giving her sentence, Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews said the convictions were not about poor parenting, but confirmed the repeated actions or lack of actions by the Crumbleys, local media reported.

The sentencing grids gave guidelines for what sentences the Crumbleys can receive. And the guidelines take into account a defendant's prior criminal record and specific issues related to the offense.

Prosecutors argued that Jennifer and James were grossly negligent in the 2021 shooting, ignoring warning signs about their son's declining mental health, not telling school officials the family owned guns when they met with school officials the morning of the shooting to discuss a disturbing drawing Ethan had drawn on desk.

Prosecutors also argued the Crumbleys bear responsibility for the shooting because they did not secure the family's guns.

Prosecutors called for 10 to 15 years in prison, highlighting the couple's lack of remorse.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     