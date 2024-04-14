﻿
News / World

Jordan reopens airspace following Iranian attack on Israel

Jordan on Sunday reopened its airspace following Iran's attack on Israel, and vowed to take all necessary steps to protect the country's security and sovereignty.
The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said the airspace was reopened after reassessing the risks according to national and international standards for the safety and security of civil aviation, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that Jordan will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its security and sovereignty, and will not allow anyone to jeopardize its security and the safety of its people, according to Petra.

He also stressed the necessity of international efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect the entire region from its consequences.

Jordan will continue its relentless efforts to work with brothers and partners in the international community to launch a genuine and effective movement to implement the two-state solution as the only path to achieve security, stability, and peace in the region, Safadi stressed.

Also on Sunday, the Jordanian Cabinet urged all parties to exercise restraint.

The Cabinet said Jordan's armed forces intercepted some drones that entered Jordan's airspace and the debris fell in multiple locations without causing any significant damage or injuries among the citizens.

It confirmed that public, educational, health, and service facilities are operating normally.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
