Chinese citizen killed, another wounded in mass stabbing attack at Sydney mall

  00:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-15
One Chinese citizen was killed and another wounded in a mass stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping center, the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney said on Sunday.
One Chinese citizen was killed and another wounded in a mass stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping center, the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney said on Sunday.

The Australian authorities have confirmed the information to the Chinese embassy and consulates in Australia after the Chinese missions repeatedly sought to check its veracity from various sources.

The Chinese embassy and consulates will stay in touch with the families of the victims, relevant domestic departments and the Australian side to provide full assistance for follow-up matters.

Six people were killed in an attack at Westfield Shopping Center at Bondi Junction Saturday afternoon. Twelve others are being treated at various Sydney hospitals.

The attacker, identified by police as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by a police officer at the shopping center.

Police said earlier Sunday that Cauchi suffered from mental health issues and no intelligence would suggest the attack was driven by ideology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
