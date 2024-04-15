Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 33,797: ministry

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,797, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 68 Palestinians and wounded 94 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,797 and injuries to 76,465, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, it said in a press statement.

Israeli naval boats opened fire on dozens of displaced Palestinians seeking to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, wounding at least five people, said Palestinian sources.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.