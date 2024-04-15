﻿
Israeli war cabinet divided on retaliation to Iranian attack

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-15
Israeli war Cabinet ministers convened on Sunday to discuss a response to Iran's attack but were split on the timing and scale of a possible counterattack.
Israeli war cabinet divided on retaliation to Iranian attack
Reuters

The remains of a rocket booster that, according to Israeli authorities, critically injured a 7-year-old girl, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, near Arad, Israel, on April 14, 2024.

Israeli war Cabinet ministers convened on Sunday to discuss a response to Iran's attack but were split on the timing and scale of a possible counterattack, a government source confirmed to Xinhua.

The source indicated that a majority of ministers favored a counterattack. However, internal disagreements persisted regarding the timing and extent of the retaliatory action.

Benny Gantz, a key member of the Cabinet, said in a statement before the meeting that Israel will "exact a price from Iran, in a way and at a time that suits us."

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Iran carried out approximately 350 launches against Israel in the recent attack, comprising ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and explosive drones. In total, around 60 tons of explosive materials were deployed, said Hagari, noting that the majority of these launches were successfully intercepted by Israel and its allies.

Iran launched the attack late on Saturday in response to the killing of seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders, by Israel in a missile strike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1.

