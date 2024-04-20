﻿
News / World

Danish airport evacuated following bomb threat

Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
Emergency services were scrambled to Billund airport in Denmark on Saturday following a bomb threat.
Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0

Emergency services were scrambled to Billund airport in Denmark on Saturday following a bomb threat.

Danish Police confirmed the incident, without divulging further details, but urged people to stay away from the site.

Scores of firefight vehicles were seen rushing to the airport, the second largest in Denmark, a witness told Danish TV 2.

While the terminal was evacuated, other passengers were first stranded in the planes before being taken to an old terminal building, local media reported.

Meanwhile, planes en route to the airport were rerouted, TV 2 reported.

By 1pm local time, no official information was available regarding the incident, but TV 2 published footage of a man in handcuffs being led away from the airport by police.

Around 4 million passengers passed through the airport last year, Radio Denmark reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     