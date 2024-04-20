﻿
News / World

Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel

  13:14 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
A Shiite militia in Iraq on Saturday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Eilat in Israel a few hours.
A Shiite militia in Iraq on Saturday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Eilat in Israel a few hours after unknown drones hit a military base of paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces in central Iraq.

The group, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters conducted a drone attack on "a vital site in Eilat area within the occupied territories."

The statement did not provide any detail regarding casualties, but stressed that the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza" and underscored its commitment to continue targeting "enemy's strongholds."

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. bases in the Middle East.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
