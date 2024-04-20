﻿
News / World

Sri Lanka introduces online visa system for sea route travelers

  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
Sri Lanka's Immigration and Emigration Department has introduced an online visa system for travelers entering Sri Lanka by ship.
Sri Lanka's Immigration and Emigration Department has introduced an online visa system for travelers entering Sri Lanka by ship, a senior official said on Saturday.

Additional controller general of the department, Imal Gunawardena, told journalists that those who arrive in the country via ship can obtain a visa valid for four days using the online system. He added that this visa would cost 25 US dollars.

Gunawardena said Sri Lanka has launched an official eVisa website and all visitors must complete an eVisa application before arriving in the country.

He said an eVisa fee waiver scheme has been introduced for citizens of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia and Japan until April 30, 2024, for tourism only.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Top ﻿
     