Chinese ambassador arrives in India to assume office

The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived in New Delhi on Friday to assume office.

Chinese Embassy in India

Xu, the 17th Chinese ambassador to India, said in an interview earlier that his priorities are deepening understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expanding exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and improving and advancing the bilateral relationship.

Officials from the Protocol Division of Ministry of External Affairs of India, dean of diplomatic corps, ambassador of Eritrea to India, and officials from the Chinese embassy greeted Xu and his wife at the airport, according to the embassy.