﻿
News / World

Chinese ambassador arrives in India to assume office

Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived in New Delhi on Friday to assume office.
Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
Chinese ambassador arrives in India to assume office
Chinese Embassy in India

Officials from the Protocol Division of Ministry of External Affairs of India, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Eritrea to India H.E. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam and Minister Ma Jia, Minister Wang Lei, Minister Counselor Chen Jianjun from the Chinese Embassy greeted the ambassador and his wife Tan Yuxiu at the airport.

The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived in New Delhi on Friday to assume office, according to the website of the Chinese Embassy in India.

Xu, the 17th Chinese ambassador to India, said in an interview earlier that his priorities are deepening understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expanding exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and improving and advancing the bilateral relationship.

Officials from the Protocol Division of Ministry of External Affairs of India, dean of diplomatic corps, ambassador of Eritrea to India, and officials from the Chinese embassy greeted Xu and his wife at the airport, according to the embassy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     