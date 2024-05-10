Putin proposes reappointing Mishustin as Russian PM: media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to appoint Mikhail Mishustin again as Russia's prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to appoint Mikhail Mishustin again as Russia's prime minister, Russia's Sputnik news agency reported on Friday.

The candidacy for the post of prime minister will be approved at the State Duma's session later on Friday, the report quoted State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying.

After the inauguration of Putin as the Russian president in the Kremlin on Tuesday, the Russian cabinet headed by Mishustin resigned in accordance with the law.