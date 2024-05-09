﻿
News / World

Former Fijian PM, police commissioner face jail sentences

Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0
Former Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been sentenced to one year imprisonment after being charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0

Former Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been sentenced to one year imprisonment after being charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for the charge of abuse of office, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Reports said Bainimarama had directed the suspended police commissioner to stop an investigation into a police complaint on a University of the South Pacific matter in 2020.

They have 30 days to appeal, said acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

Bainimarama, who is also the leader of FijiFirst Party, will not be able to contest in the next general election, but his party leadership does not change, FijiFirst's Acting Secretary Faiyaz Koya told the media.

According to the 2013 Fijian Constitution, individuals are barred from contesting an election if they have been convicted of any offense in the eight years prior to being nominated, for which the maximum penalty under the law is a prison term of 12 months or more.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     