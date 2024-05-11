﻿
News / World

Afghanistan's floods death toll rises to 150

Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
At least 150 people have been killed and 114 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit major parts of north Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces.
Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
Afghanistan's floods death toll rises to 150
AFP

Afgan people gather along a road before a floaded area between Samangan and Mazar-i-Sharif following a flash flood after a heavy rainfall in Feroz Nakhchir district of Samangan Province on May 11.

At least 150 people have been killed and 114 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit major parts of north Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces, local officials reported on Saturday.

"Recent flash floods hit most parts of the province including Gozargah-e-Noor, Jelgah, Nahrin, Dushi, Baghlan-e-Markazi, Dahna-e-Ghori, Tala-o-Barfak, and Barka districts, as well as the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri, leaving 130 dead and injuring 100 others," Baghlan's deputy governor Mullah Alam Majidi said on Saturday.

The natural mishap mostly affected local people in Barka and Baghlan-e-Markazi districts, said Majidi, adding that the number of causalities will be increased.

Meanwhile, foreign media quoted the United Nation's International Organization for Migration as saying that over 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan.

Storms and floods also killed 20 people and injured 14 in Namak Ab, Ishkamish, Farkhar and Kafgan districts of Takhar province, Ahmad Sir Sajid, head of Takhar's disaster management authority, said Saturday. He added that 300 houses as well as electricity and communications facilities were seriously damaged.

Afghanistan has been experiencing heavy rain and floods in the past month. Storms and floods also hit most parts of other northern provinces, including Badakhshan and Samangan, leading to casualties and property damage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     