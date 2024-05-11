Afghanistan's floods death toll rises to 150

At least 150 people have been killed and 114 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit major parts of north Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces.

AFP

At least 150 people have been killed and 114 others injured as rainstorms and flash floods hit major parts of north Afghanistan's Baghlan and Takhar provinces, local officials reported on Saturday.

"Recent flash floods hit most parts of the province including Gozargah-e-Noor, Jelgah, Nahrin, Dushi, Baghlan-e-Markazi, Dahna-e-Ghori, Tala-o-Barfak, and Barka districts, as well as the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri, leaving 130 dead and injuring 100 others," Baghlan's deputy governor Mullah Alam Majidi said on Saturday.

The natural mishap mostly affected local people in Barka and Baghlan-e-Markazi districts, said Majidi, adding that the number of causalities will be increased.

Meanwhile, foreign media quoted the United Nation's International Organization for Migration as saying that over 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan.

Storms and floods also killed 20 people and injured 14 in Namak Ab, Ishkamish, Farkhar and Kafgan districts of Takhar province, Ahmad Sir Sajid, head of Takhar's disaster management authority, said Saturday. He added that 300 houses as well as electricity and communications facilities were seriously damaged.

Afghanistan has been experiencing heavy rain and floods in the past month. Storms and floods also hit most parts of other northern provinces, including Badakhshan and Samangan, leading to casualties and property damage.