Presidential election, citizenship referendum kick off in Lithuania

The presidential election and citizenship referendum kicked off in Lithuania to decide who's the next president and whether Lithuanians should be allowed to hold dual citizenships.

The presidential election and citizenship referendum kicked off in Lithuania Sunday to decide who the next president will be and whether Lithuanians should be allowed to hold dual citizenships.

Eight presidential candidates are vying for the post, with incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda holding a firm lead in polls, followed by Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and a lawyer, Ignas Vegele.

Polling stations are open from 7 am local time (0400 GMT) to 8 pm (1700 GMT). A total of 1895 polling stations opened across the country. Eligible voters can cast ballots at any of the stations, no matter where their place of residence is.

To win the presidency, a candidate must get at least 50 percent of the vote. If no one clears the hurdle, a runoff between two leading candidates will be held in two weeks, on May 26.

At the same time, citizens are voting in a referendum on amending the constitution to allow dual citizenship. They will be asked whether to agree to change Article 12 that provides Lithuanian citizens cannot hold a foreign citizenship.

For the referendum to be valid, at least 50 percent of voters must vote. However, the hurdle for adopting the proposed amendment to the constitution is a high one: at least 50 percent of all eligible voters — not just those who vote — must say "yes."

According to the Central Electoral Commission of Lithuania, 2,385,234 people are on the voter list. Around 400,000 live abroad and can vote by mail or in person at Lithuania's diplomatic representations.