Hamas announces death of Israeli hostage in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Saturday the death of an Israeli detainee in its custody in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Saturday the death of an Israeli detainee in its custody in the Gaza Strip.

The brigades said in a statement that 51-year-old Nadav Boblabil, holding British nationality, finally succumbed to injuries sustained after the Israeli aircraft targeted his place of detention over a month ago.

The statement attributed Boblabil's death to his deteriorating health condition due to hospitals in the strip being destroyed by the "enemy" and rendered non-operational.

The statement did not provide further details.

This is the second hostage death incident announced by the brigades this week. On Tuesday, Al-Qassam Brigades announced the death of an elderly Israeli hostage in Gaza, attributing it to the lack of intensive medical care caused by the destruction of hospitals in the enclave.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.