2 doctors killed in Israeli airstrike on central Gaza

Two doctors were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

Muhammad Nimr Qazat and his son Youssef, both doctors, were killed by an Israeli warplane raid, and their bodies have been transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the report said.

The duo, who were from Gaza City, were displaced to Deir al-Balah during this round of conflicts, it said.