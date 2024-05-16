Slovak PM's condition still serious, says deputy PM

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after the Wednesday shooting is still serious.

Fico's injuries caused by four gunshot wounds are extensive. Though doctors managed to stabilize his condition, his life isn't out of danger yet, Kalinak told reporters following a special session held by the Security Council.

The police have charged the shooter, who was detained on the spot, with attempted premeditated murder, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on the same occasion, adding that the shooter, who is reported to be a 71-year-old man, is a lone wolf.

The protection of all high-risk groups of people will be strengthened, the interior minister added.