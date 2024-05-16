﻿
News / World

Slovak PM's condition still serious, says deputy PM

Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0
The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after the Wednesday shooting is still serious.
Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0
Slovak PM's condition still serious, says deputy PM
Xinhua

Reporters stand guard outside F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital, where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was taken after he was wounded in a shooting incident in Handlova, in Banska Bystrica on Wednesday.

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after the Wednesday shooting is still serious, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak said here Thursday afternoon.

Fico's injuries caused by four gunshot wounds are extensive. Though doctors managed to stabilize his condition, his life isn't out of danger yet, Kalinak told reporters following a special session held by the Security Council.

The police have charged the shooter, who was detained on the spot, with attempted premeditated murder, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on the same occasion, adding that the shooter, who is reported to be a 71-year-old man, is a lone wolf.

The protection of all high-risk groups of people will be strengthened, the interior minister added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     