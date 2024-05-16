﻿
Kiev implements emergency power cuts

  16:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-16
The Ukrainian capital implemented emergency electricity cuts due to an "extremely difficult" situation in the power system, the Kiev City Military Administration said late Wednesday.

The power outages were applied due to the drop in the capacity of Ukraine's power system caused by the ongoing conflict.

Power-limitation schedules will be in place around-the-clock on Thursday for industrial and household consumers across Ukraine, said the state-run energy company Ukrenergo.

The power supply restrictions will not affect critical infrastructure facilities, said the company.

Source: Xinhua
