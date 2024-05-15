﻿
Slovak PM in life-threatening condition after being shot

Xinhua
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured Wednesday after an away-from-home government meeting in the Trencin region, local media reported.
Reuters

A person is detained after a shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being shot in Handlova, Slovakia's Trencin region, a post from his social media said Wednesday.

Fico is being transported by helicopter to a hospital in Banska Bystrica, as the flight to the capital would take a longer time.

The suspect, who was detained on the spot, is reported to be a 71-year-old man.

The Slovak news agency TASR cited the parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying that the incident happened during a parliamentary session. The meeting has been adjourned until further notice.

The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 km northeast of the capital, according to the news television station TA3. Police has sealed off the area in front of the Culture House in Handlova.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
