﻿
News / World

Fatalities climb to 57 with 22 missing in Indonesia's lava floods

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
The death toll from the cold lava floods in West Sumatra province of Indonesia has risen to 57, with 22 people still missing.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Fatalities climb to 57 with 22 missing in Indonesia's lava floods
AFP

A mosque is seen past mud and debris following deadly flash floods and cold lava flow in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, on May 13.

The death toll from the cold lava floods in West Sumatra province of Indonesia has risen to 57, with 22 people still missing, a senior official of a local disaster agency said on Tuesday evening.

"The rescuers found several bodies today, bringing the total fatalities to 57. So far, the 22 people reported missing would be the target of the search and rescue operation," head of the rehabilitation and reconstruction unit of disaster management and mitigation agency of West Sumatra Province Ilham Wahab told Xinhua.

The official said that the rescuers would focus on the estuaries of the rivers as several bodies were already found in the areas.

On land, the focus would be the spots where the victims were suspected to be buried by the cold lava, he added.

He further said that experts would consider the option of relocating the residents during the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects.

The cold lava floods on Saturday night, which were triggered by rains, destroyed houses, buildings, roads and other infrastructure facilities in the regencies of Tanah Datar, Agam and Pariaman, and Padang Panjang town.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     