8 killed, 8 injured in bus accident in US Florida

Eight people were killed and eight more critically injured in a bus accident in northern Florida, local media reported on Tuesday.
Rescue workers attend the scene after a bus carrying laborers to a melon farm overturned in a fatal crash near Dunnellon, Marion County, Florida, US on May 14.

Eight people were killed and eight more critically injured in a bus accident in northern Florida, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue.

The bus carrying 53 migration workers overturned on its way to a watermelon farm. The rest of the workers aboard were confirmed to have minor or no injuries after being hospitalized for evaluation, said local newspaper the Ocala Star Banner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
