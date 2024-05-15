8 killed, 8 injured in bus accident in US Florida
Eight people were killed and eight more critically injured in a bus accident in northern Florida, local media reported on Tuesday.
Eight people were killed and eight more critically injured in a bus accident in northern Florida, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue.
The bus carrying 53 migration workers overturned on its way to a watermelon farm. The rest of the workers aboard were confirmed to have minor or no injuries after being hospitalized for evaluation, said local newspaper the Ocala Star Banner.
