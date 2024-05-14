Prison van attacked in northern France, 2 police officers killed

Two police officers were killed and three others wounded on Tuesday when a prison van transporting an inmate in the Eure region of northern France was attacked.

AFP

It said several armed people attacked the van at a road toll in Incarville. The inmate who was being transported escaped with them, according to the reports.