Prison van attacked in northern France, 2 police officers killed
20:40 UTC+8, 2024-05-14 0
20:40 UTC+8, 2024-05-14 0
AFP
Two police officers were killed and three others wounded on Tuesday when a prison van transporting an inmate in the Eure region of northern France was attacked, BFM TV reported.
It said several armed people attacked the van at a road toll in Incarville. The inmate who was being transported escaped with them, according to the reports.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
