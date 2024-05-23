﻿
News / World

Two aircraft bump wings at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
The wingtips of two Japan Airlines passenger planes collided at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Thursday morning, local media reported.
Xinhua
  17:43 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0

The wingtips of two Japan Airlines passenger planes collided at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Thursday morning, local media reported.

JAL said the incident occurred at around 7:30am local time. Both aircraft sustained damage, but no injuries were reported, public broadcaster NHK said.

JAL Flight 503, bound for Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport, was backing out of its parking spot when it struck a plane moving forward into an adjacent parking spot.

There were 328 people on board Flight 503, which was canceled, while the other aircraft had no passengers and its flight was delayed to change planes, the report said.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent airfield collisions. A JAL passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane at Haneda Airport on January 2, killing five of the six crew on the Coast Guard plane. A Korean Air aircraft clipped a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft at New Chitose Airport on January 16, and two All Nippon Airways passenger jets bumped wings at an Osaka airport on February 1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Nippon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     