﻿
News / World

Black people disproportionately strip-searched by police in England, Wales

Xinhua
  19:36 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0
Black people are "disproportionately strip-searched by nearly all police forces" in England and Wales, a recent analysis of new Home Office strip search data shows.
Xinhua
  19:36 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0

Black people are "disproportionately strip-searched by nearly all police forces" in England and Wales, a recent analysis of new Home Office strip search data shows.

According to a study by the Runnymede Trust, an independent British race equality think tank, Black children are 6.5 times more likely than white children, and Black adults 4.7 times more likely than white adults, to be strip-searched by police.

The data comes alongside a Home Office consultation on the use of strip searches against minors. This follows the Child Q scandal in 2020, during which a 15-year-old Black girl was strip-searched while on her period at her school in East London without an appropriate adult present after being wrongly accused of smelling of cannabis.

"Strip searching is such an invasive procedure, and when deployed with this level of racialised disproportionality, the harm reaches way beyond the individual child or person," said Shabna Begum, chief executive of the Runnymede Trust, describing the practice as "inherently violent, humiliating and harmful, especially for children."

The study revealed that more than 47 percent of strip searches conducted on children in London are on Black children, even though they constitute only 16.9 percent of the city's child population.

In Sussex, a Black person is 18 times more likely to undergo a strip search compared to a white person.

"If we actually want to build safer communities and safeguard our children, we need to invest in our social infrastructure and ensure people have the opportunities and resources to thrive and flourish," Begum said.

"We cannot continue to be told by politicians across the political spectrum that so-called 'tough on crime' policies are the solution to social problems," she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     