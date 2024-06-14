Yemen's Houthis claim fresh missile attacks against 3 ships

Yemen's Houthi group on Thursday claimed responsibility for missile attacks against three ships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.

"The first attack targeted the vessel Verbena in the Arabian Sea, causing damage and a fire on board," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement, adding the other two attacks struck Seaguardian and Athina ships in the Red Sea.

"All attacks were carried out with several ballistic and naval missiles and drones and achieved their goals successfully," he noted.

Since last November, the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has initiated the launch of anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what it said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the area has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, which, however, only led to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.