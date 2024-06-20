﻿
News / World

19 killed due to heatstroke in Delhi, surrounding areas

Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0
At least five persons died due to heatstroke in India's capital city and nearly 14 others died in the neighboring city of Noida over the past 72 hours.
Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0
19 killed due to heatstroke in Delhi, surrounding areas
Reuters

A man drinks water from a pipe during a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, on June 18, 2024.

At least five persons died due to heatstroke in India's capital city and nearly 14 others died in the neighboring city of Noida over the past 72 hours, forcing the federal government to issue an advisery to government hospitals to prioritize heatstroke patients' treatment.

Besides, more than 60 patients suffering from heatstroke were admitted at various hospitals. Most of them were said to be laborers, or those aged above 65 years.

Delhi and nearby areas have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, with the mercury hovering around 45 degree Celsius during daytime.

Meanwhile, according to a report by private news agency ANI, flights operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were adversely affected due to hot weather.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     