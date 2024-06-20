19 killed due to heatstroke in Delhi, surrounding areas

At least five persons died due to heatstroke in India's capital city and nearly 14 others died in the neighboring city of Noida over the past 72 hours.

Reuters

At least five persons died due to heatstroke in India's capital city and nearly 14 others died in the neighboring city of Noida over the past 72 hours, forcing the federal government to issue an advisery to government hospitals to prioritize heatstroke patients' treatment.

Besides, more than 60 patients suffering from heatstroke were admitted at various hospitals. Most of them were said to be laborers, or those aged above 65 years.

Delhi and nearby areas have been witnessing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, with the mercury hovering around 45 degree Celsius during daytime.

Meanwhile, according to a report by private news agency ANI, flights operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were adversely affected due to hot weather.