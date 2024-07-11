Female Chinese tourist rescued after 36 hours adrift at sea in Japan

A female Chinese tourist was rescued from the sea near Chiba Prefecture in Japan on Wednesday after drifting 80 kilometers at sea for 36 hours, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

The 21-year-old Chinese woman, who was wearing a swim ring, was found dehydrated but conscious, a local coast guard office said.

She had been swimming at Shirahama Ohama beach in Shizuoka Prefecture around 7:30pm on Monday with a friend during their travels. When the woman disappeared, her friend called the police.

Local police, fire departments, and the Japan Coast Guard immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

About 36 hours later, the crew of a cargo ship discovered the woman in the waters near Chiba Prefecture and contacted a nearby oil tanker. The tanker's crew members jumped into the water and rescued the woman.

She was then taken to a hospital in Yokohama City, and it was reported that she did not require hospitalization.

"She is strong, optimistic and full of hope. We're incredibly grateful that she didn't give up on herself," a friend of the woman wrote on Chinese social media.

She was discharged and is in good health, though she needs some time to fully recover. During her ordeal, she looked at the stars at night and saw mirages during the day, experiencing a journey akin to an adventure story. She never gave up, keeping her eyes on the shore and ensuring she didn't drift too far, the friend wrote.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan issued a notice on Thursday confirming the incident and reminding Chinese citizens in Japan to pay attention to water safety.