Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series hits Wuhan

After its first stop in Shanghai, the second race of the 2019 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series (GPKS) was held at Wuhan over the weekend.

Ti Gong

The second stop on the 2019 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series (GPKS) was held at Wuhan Speed League Kart Club over the weekend.

Jointly backed by Federation of Automobile and Motorcycling Sports of China and J&P Event Management, the series features kart drivers between the ages of seven and 15, who are provided with single brand karts.

Wang Tianshuo won the Cadet First Round and Second Round Finals, while Zhu Hongyi and Cao Chenglong won the Junior First Round and Second Round Finals respectively.

It was the first time GPKS had visited Wuhan in Hubei Province. The 2019 GYT Eastern Karting League, a national karting endurance race, was held in Wuhan the same time.

This year’s GPKS has five races. The next three races have been scheduled from June to August in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, and Shanghai.