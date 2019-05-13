News / Sport

Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series hits Wuhan

Ma Yue
  16:23 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
After its first stop in Shanghai, the second race of the 2019 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series (GPKS) was held at Wuhan over the weekend.
Ma Yue
  16:23 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Ti Gong

The second leg of the 2019 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series (GPKS) is at Wuhan Speed League Kart Club over the weekend.

The second stop on the 2019 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series (GPKS) was held at Wuhan Speed League Kart Club over the weekend.

Jointly backed by Federation of Automobile and Motorcycling Sports of China and J&P Event Management, the series features kart drivers between the ages of seven and 15, who are provided with single brand karts.

Wang Tianshuo won the Cadet First Round and Second Round Finals, while Zhu Hongyi and Cao Chenglong won the Junior First Round and Second Round Finals respectively.

It was the first time GPKS had visited Wuhan in Hubei Province. The 2019 GYT Eastern Karting League, a national karting endurance race, was held in Wuhan the same time.

This year’s GPKS has five races. The next three races have been scheduled from June to August in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, and Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     