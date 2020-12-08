Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing was one of four new sports, along with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing, to get the Olympic green light on Monday for inclusion at the 2024 Paris Games.

AFP

The four sports were included as the International Olympic Committee executive board met to confirm the Paris 2024 program.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have already been added to the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.