News / Nation

HK police arrest 8 for protests on campus

Shine
  00:48 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Hong Kong police said on Monday that they have arrested eight people linked to illegal activities on the campus of Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Shine
  00:48 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0

Hong Kong police said on Monday that they have arrested eight people linked to illegal activities on the campus of Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The arrested, all male aged between 16 to 34, are students, community workers and district council members, according to the department for safeguarding national security of the Hong Kong Police Force.

They are suspected of participating in an unauthorized assembly, and three of them were also suspected of inciting secession as they shouted and displayed “Hong Kong independence” slogans, the police said, adding the arrests were made after obtaining relevant evidence.

Some people, on the pretext that they were dissatisfied the CUHK moved the graduation ceremony online in response to epidemic prevention needs, initiated a rally of nearly 100 people on campus on November 19 without permission, during which a few people defaced and damaged properties and indulged in criminal damage.

“We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved national security concerns,” Steve Li, senior superintendent of police, told media.

Arthur Yeung, a graduate from the university who also ran in the city’s district council elections last year, is apparently among those arrested. A post on Yeung’s Facebook page said he was arrested on Monday morning.

Two district councillors, Isaac Lee and Eason Chan, were also arrested, according to posts on their respective Facebook pages.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Facebook
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     