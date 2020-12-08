News / Nation

Chengdu reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua
  00:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
The patients are a couple living in Pidu District. The 69-year-old wife surnamed Lu visited a local hospital on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of cough. 
Xinhua
  00:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0

Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, reported two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local officials said.

The patients are a couple living in Pidu District. The 69-year-old wife surnamed Lu visited a local hospital on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of cough. 

She tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 patient, the provincial health commission said. The husband tested positive last night.

Chengdu has activated an emergency plan, allocating 21 teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient. Their close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to be found on imported frozen foods and their packaging in China. On Sunday, two packaging samples taken from frozen pork imported from Brazil and beef from Uruguay tested positive for the coronavirus in Wuhan, central Hubei Province, while packaging samples taken from three batches of frozen beef from Argentina tested positive in Juye County, eastern Shandong Province.

The Brazil pork was shipped to Shanghai on June 28 and sent to Wuhan on July 27.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     