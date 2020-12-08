Chengdu reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

The patients are a couple living in Pidu District. The 69-year-old wife surnamed Lu visited a local hospital on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of cough.

Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, reported two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local officials said.

The patients are a couple living in Pidu District. The 69-year-old wife surnamed Lu visited a local hospital on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of cough.

She tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 patient, the provincial health commission said. The husband tested positive last night.

Chengdu has activated an emergency plan, allocating 21 teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient. Their close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to be found on imported frozen foods and their packaging in China. On Sunday, two packaging samples taken from frozen pork imported from Brazil and beef from Uruguay tested positive for the coronavirus in Wuhan, central Hubei Province, while packaging samples taken from three batches of frozen beef from Argentina tested positive in Juye County, eastern Shandong Province.

The Brazil pork was shipped to Shanghai on June 28 and sent to Wuhan on July 27.