4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in Georgia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 4.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 4.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hungary who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 5.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 5.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 86 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1021 imported cases, 961 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.