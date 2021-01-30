Norwegian athletes send blessings to Beijing Winter Olympics

The global epidemic hasn't dispelled the high spirits of the Norwegian athletes.

Norwegian athletes sent best wishes to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics via videos released by Norwegian embassy and consulates in China on Friday to mark the one-year countdown of the event.

Tore Øvrebø and Cato Pedersen, heads of the Norwegian delegation for the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, were invited to introduce Norway's preparations for the Winter Olympics.



Although the epidemic has had a certain impact on the preparations, the two said it hasn't dispelled the high spirits of the athletes and they have high expectations for Norway's performance in Beijing.

According to them, many Norwegian athletes and coaches are joining Chinese ice-and-snow athletes preparing for the Games, and they are confident in the cooperation between China and Norway in winter sports.

Signe Brudeset, Norwegian ambassador to China, said Norway is cooperating with China in exchanging experiences in order to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics a great success.