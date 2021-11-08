Event planners prepare innovative solutions for future expos

The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the environment of the convention and exhibition industry. The industry has ushered in digital solutions, experts said.

France-based GL Events Group is eying the huge potential of China's MICE market as it brings "Digital Carbon Neutrality" solutions for MICE cities at the 4th China International Import Expo.

MICE means meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

As a third-time exhibitor at the expo, the company, which is a world leader in event solutions and service for cities and an integrated service provider for corporate marketing, focuses on "Digital Carbon Neutrality" solutions, bringing a new convention and exhibition development plan for MICE cities.

It will conduct a series of livestreaming events during the CIIE to explore with other industry players new, green and intelligent solutions and development opportunities and create value for cities' development.

At a new product and services press conference hosted by the China International Import Expo Bureau on Monday, the Asian debut of the "Digital Carbon Neutrality Solutions for MICE Cites" program by GL Events Group was released.

The new solutions integrate the global resources of GL Events, as well as its advantages regarding venues, event services and exhibitions. Combining digital services, the company's innovation brings new ideas for MICE cities' development to help establish themselves as destinations for global events and exhibitions develop in high-quality and sustainable ways.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the environment of the convention and exhibition industry. The industry has ushered in digital solutions, but uncertainty persists, experts said.

Since the goal of "carbon peaking" and "carbon neutrality" was clarified, China's dual-carbon construction has continued with a head of steam. Digitization has become a key path to improve energy efficiency and achieve the dual-carbon goal.

An increasing number of digital carbon-neutral scenarios are gradually emerging. Green intelligence is also a highlight of the CIIE. This year, the expo is holding an online national exhibition for the first time and is focusing on the green development of the industry.

The solutions are based on the diversified nature and need for carbon neutrality.

Through a systematic digital carbon-neutral solution taking advantage of technology, talent and capital, cities are assisted in building an exhibition-friendly environment and international event destination, participate in the construction of urban carbon-neutral facilities, and contribute to the high-quality supply-side implementation of carbon neutrality.

"We hope, with the platform of CIIE, we can establish broader cooperation and integrate into China's 'dual circulation' development pattern," said Ines Ginon, co-president of GL Events China.

"The CIIE is not only a showcase for new products but also a grand gathering for industrial and even cross-industrial exchange, which is conducive to strengthening the development confidence and stimulating innovation in the exhibition industry."