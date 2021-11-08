﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai-based tech company displays new products at CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:37 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
Shanghai-based multinational company Jucheng Group, which specializes in information technology, new energy, and industrial park operation, brought its latest technology to CIIE.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:37 UTC+8, 2021-11-08       0
Shanghai-based tech company displays new products at CIIE

Chips on display

The 4th China International Import Expo is offering a glimpse into the world of sophisticated high-tech products.

In the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology section, more than 41 exhibits have made their first appearance. For nine, it marks their global debut.

Shanghai-based multinational company Jucheng Group, which specializes in information technology, new energy and industrial park operation, brought its latest information technology and services including LCoS (Liquid Crystal ON Silicon) optical modulation chips, 5G optical Internet key components and 5G communication infrastructure products to the expo.

A projector using self-designed LCoS chip technology is on display. Compared with imported chips, LCoS chips have a higher pixel density, contrast grade and refresh rate, as well as more reliable performance and better cost-effectiveness.

Shanghai-based tech company displays new products at CIIE
Ti Gong

Chip-related applications and products on display

LCoS is a micro display chip made by a combination of silicon-based material and liquid crystal technology. It is essential in the electronic information industry, widely used in display applications such as projectors, laser TVs, and AR and VR glasses.

The company's first domestically developed LCoS chips entered mass production last year, raising hopes of breaking a "monopoly" in the field.

The annual potential demand for LCoS chips is in hundreds of millions, but the field has long been controlled by the US and Japan. The home-grown company is expected to bring an end to that.

The mass production of domestically developed LCoS chips also cuts the prices of chips, turning exhibits into commodities.

The company's booth has expanded each year over their four years of participation in the expo, and its exhibits are now mature products instead of raw materials and components that will reach many businesses far and wide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     