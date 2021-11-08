Shanghai-based tech company displays new products at CIIE

Shanghai-based multinational company Jucheng Group, which specializes in information technology, new energy, and industrial park operation, brought its latest technology to CIIE.

The 4th China International Import Expo is offering a glimpse into the world of sophisticated high-tech products.

In the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology section, more than 41 exhibits have made their first appearance. For nine, it marks their global debut.

Shanghai-based multinational company Jucheng Group, which specializes in information technology, new energy and industrial park operation, brought its latest information technology and services including LCoS (Liquid Crystal ON Silicon) optical modulation chips, 5G optical Internet key components and 5G communication infrastructure products to the expo.

A projector using self-designed LCoS chip technology is on display. Compared with imported chips, LCoS chips have a higher pixel density, contrast grade and refresh rate, as well as more reliable performance and better cost-effectiveness.

Ti Gong

LCoS is a micro display chip made by a combination of silicon-based material and liquid crystal technology. It is essential in the electronic information industry, widely used in display applications such as projectors, laser TVs, and AR and VR glasses.

The company's first domestically developed LCoS chips entered mass production last year, raising hopes of breaking a "monopoly" in the field.

The annual potential demand for LCoS chips is in hundreds of millions, but the field has long been controlled by the US and Japan. The home-grown company is expected to bring an end to that.

The mass production of domestically developed LCoS chips also cuts the prices of chips, turning exhibits into commodities.

The company's booth has expanded each year over their four years of participation in the expo, and its exhibits are now mature products instead of raw materials and components that will reach many businesses far and wide.